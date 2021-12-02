Haywards Heath Town are celebrating a week of impressive league and cup success. Picture by Ray Turner

The Blues beat fellow Isthmian South East promotion contenders, and Sussex rivals, Hastings United 2-0 at home on Saturday.

Goals from Josh Clack and Sam Remfry saw Heath claim a vital three points.

On Tuesday night Haywards Heath advanced in the Velocity Trophy with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over Ramsgate.

Heath celebrate Nathan Cooper's goal in their Velocity Trophy clash with Ramsgate. Picture by Ray Turner

Nathan Cooper’s 30th minute goal looked to have won the second round tie for the Blues but Joshua Ajayi equalised with just a minute of normal time remaining to force spot kicks.

Heath, who sit third and three points behind top-of-the-table Ashford United, visit third-from-bottom Whitstable Town this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Burgess Hill Town made it eight unbeaten in the Isthmian South East with a goalless draw at play-off chasing Herne Bay on Saturday.

But the Hillians exited the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday night in a 2-1 defeat at league leaders Ashford.

Burgess Hill Town made it eight unbeaten in the Isthmian South East with a goalless draw at play-off chasing Herne Bay on Saturday. Picture by Chris Neal

Hill opened the scoring on 31 minutes. An excellent run from Hayden Skerry saw him skip past a defender and smash home his first goal for the club.

But the hosts needed just four minutes to find an equaliser. Roberto Ratti’s 25-yard strike flew into the top corner to restore parity.

Ashford scored what proved to be the winner on the stroke of half-time. A cross from the right led to a mix up in the Hill defence allowing Josh Wisson to tap into an empty net.