Haywards Heath Town through in FA Trophy, Hassocks exit Senior Cup

Haywards Heath are through in the FA Trophy after winning their replay wit Ashford United 3-0.

Callum Saunders scored from the spot after Gary Alexander handled on the line. The Ashford United player was sent off.

Saunders doubled the lead, again from the spot on 59 minutes before Karly Akehurst continued his rich vein of form with another goal on 66 minutes.

Hassocks went out of the Sussex Senior Cup, losing 2-1 to Chichester City.

St Francis Rangers lost 2-0 away at Seaford Town.

Other results from the Sussex Senior Cup: AFC Uckfield Town 1, Steyning Town 0; East Preston 1, Peacehaven 0; Hailsham Town 4, Wick 1; Midhurst and Easebourne 0, Horsham YMCA 6-0; Eastbourne United 4, Worthing United 3; Billingshurst 2, Bexhill United 7; Selsey 2, Arundel 1; Eastbourne Town 3, Sidlesham Town 0.

SEE ALSO FA Trophy replay for Haywards Heath Town after pulsating match - picture slideshow | Watching Chapman's walk from the dugout to dressing room was hard to bear - Bowman on the Road | 'My services are no longer needed' - Connor Tighe leaves Burgess Hill Town