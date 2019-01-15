Haywards Heath Town through to Sussex Senior Cup semis, Burgess Hill Town of Velocity Trophy

Alex Laing scored Heath's opener. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
Haywards Heath Town are into the last four of the of the Sussex Senior Cup after beating East Preston 3-1, while Burgess Hill Town lost 4-1 in the Velocity Trophy.

Heath took the lead in the seventh minute thanks to Alex Laing before Asa Nicholson equalised for the SCFL side in the 32nd minute.

It remained 1-1 at half time but Heath took control in the second half and took the lead through Josh Spinks in the 61st minute. Then six minutes later Kane Louis made it 3-1.

Simon Wormull's Hillians were 1-0 down at half time against Enfield before shipping three more goals in the second half. Alex Samizadeh got a late consolation but the Hillians went out of the Velocity Trophy at the quarter-final stage.

Hassoxks lost 2-1 to AFC Uckfield Town. Dee Okojie gave Uckers a half time lead against Hassocks. Tayler Maddocks made it 2-0 before Hassocks pulled one back from the penalty spot late on.

