Haywards Heath Town to face Saltdean in semi finals of Peter Bentley Cup

Haywards Heath Town will face Saltdean United in the last four of the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup after coming from behind to beat Chichester City.

It was a good return to football as Heath kept their cup dreams alive after turning the match around and beating Chichester City for the third time at Hanbury this season.

The first half was a tight affair with good chances for both sides, Karly Akehurst saw a good header tipped over early on by Ant Ender in the Chi goal and midway through the half a fine reaction save denied Jack Langford which Chi then followed up by clearing three follow up attempts by clearing well from inside their six yard box.

It wasn't one way traffic and the half belonged to the keepers as Josh Heyburn in the Heath goal saved well down low and then made a great flying stop on the stroke of half time as Chi broke and the striker hit a fierce strike heading towards the top corner.

The second half got more lively as the referee who had been patient all night finally started to show some cards to try and keep order on the competitive game.

Heath could have taken the lead in side the first 5 minutes of the second half starting but after a great run by Scott Chamberlain Kane Louis at full stretch could keep the ball down. The visitors responded and only another great full length save from Josh Heyburn prevented the Chi striker heading an opening goal.

On 57 minutes the deadlock was broken as Dave Herbert cut inside for Chi and found the bottom corner with a well hit shot.

With 20 minutes remaining Heath made a positive change as they searched for an equaliser replacing defender Bailie Rogerswith Max Miller and with in 2 minutes were level, Jack Langford went over in the box and the referee pointed to the spot, Callum Saunders stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way to tie the scores up

Chichester's remaining 10 minutes became harder when their number two picked up two yellow cards in the space of 5 minutes and was shown his marching orders.

With 84 minutes played Heath made their numerical advantage count as Max Miller out paced the Chi defence, from an angle his strike was saved abut Kane Louis did brilliantly to retrieve the loose ball and put it back into the box where Max Miller rose to head the ball back across goal into the far corner.

Heath made a final change in the game with George Hayward replacing Callum Saunders and comfortably saw out the match.

Manager Shaun Saunders said: "It was great to get back to winning ways, Chichester are a tough side and we knew we would have to work hard for the win, we must use this win and take it into Saturday's league match with Crawley Down Gatwick."