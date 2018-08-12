Haywards Heath Town v Lancing in the FA Cup - picture slideshow

Lancing shocked Bostik new boys Haywards Heath Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Goes from Charlie Pitcher and Jack Langford ensured a 2-0 win for the Southern Combination Football League side.

Callum Saunders wrong foots a defender. Haywards Heath Town v Lancing. FA Cup. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Photographer Grahame Lehkyj was at the game and you can see his pictures in the slideshow above.

