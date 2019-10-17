Haywards Heath Town vs Hastings United: All you need to know

Hastings United will be chasing three points, and a continuation of their unbeaten start in the league, when they travel to Haywards Heath Town on Saturday October 19.

After last Saturday’s FA Trophy win over Hythe Town and Tuesday’s postponement of the Velocity Sports Trophy match, United turn attention back to their primary objective, the Isthmian South East Division.

Form and status (league games): United sit atop the league with 18 points, having won five and drawn three of their eight league games this season. Their previous game saw them leapfrog Sevenoaks Town, the then league leaders, after a 3-1 home victory. United’s current league form is win-win-draw-win.

Haywards Heath have played a game less than United and are in 11th position with 9 points. They started the season positively with two wins but haven’t won in the league since. Three draws and two losses include a 2 – 0 reverse in their last outing. Heath’s current league form shows a sequence of loss-draw-draw-loss.

The teams: United continue to have the meanest defence in the league, conceding just twice. That is an important factor, but the team has also demonstrated the aptitude of finding a way to succeed. While Sevenoaks adopted a ploy of soaking up pressure, Hythe attempted to stand toe-to-toe and on both occasions United forced a win.

United’s top-scorer is Ben Pope who has hit ten goals this season, five of them in the league.

Haywards Heath debuted in the league last season and finished a highly respectable fifth, qualifying for the play-offs at the first attempt. Remarkably their start to this season is the same as the previous (won two, lost two, drawn three); which perhaps suggests there is more to come from this team.

Trevor McCreadie is their top scorer with nine goals, six of them in the league including four in one game!

Recent meetings – 2018/19: Following promotion, it was Heath who captured all six points last season, winning 2-1 at home and 4-2 away.

Bottom line: Six different teams have led the league already this season; United will want to buck the trend and still be in pole position after this weekend’s games. Fingers crossed the weather improves!

Match information: The game kicks off at 3pm, Hanbury Park Stadium, Allen Road, Haywards Heath RH16 3PT.

Admission is £9 for adults, £6 for concessions (65 and over) with Under-18’s £1.

