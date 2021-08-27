Haywards Heath Town welcome back heroes of yesteryear

Heath chairman, Steve Isherwood (centre) flanked by Blues ambassador, Derek Elphick (left) and Jim Collins, head of commercial

Jim Collins, a prolific goalscorer in the 70s and 80s, returns as the head of commercial, working closely with Isherwood to build strong working relationships with local business and the wider community.

This is a role Collins is familiar with as he was successful in a similar role at Burgess Hill Town, where he was also chairman from the mid-90s.

Formally the chairman at Whitehawk, Collins brings a wealth of experience to the Blues and has already been instrumental in overhauling the commercial arm of the club.

Collins said: “I think people are seeing what we are doing at Hanbury Park and they are liking the direction the club is following.

“We have introduced about a dozen new client sponsors already, with more in the pipeline.

“We are committed to a number of local charities and support groups and we are growing our role within the business and residential communities on a daily basis.”

Former captain, Derek Elphick, joins as the club’s first Blues ambassador.

This role will see the former midfielder involved with the club’s corporate events, sourcing new relationships, especially from the business sector, and as a solid link with former players and fans throughout the town.

Elphick, whose father also represented the club, said: “I love this club but my time is limited as I am so busy with my work.

“Steve has given me a perfect way to be involved and extend my family links with the club.

“I play a bit of golf these days so I’m looking forward to helping set up some corporate events through the year.

“It’s a great fit for me and I’m delighted to be involved at this exciting time.”

Chairman Isherwood said: “I am thrilled that these two have come back to our club. To have Jim and Del on board gives us added strength, experience and drive.