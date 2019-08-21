Haywards Heath Town win local bragging rights over Burgess Hill Town - picture special
Trevor McCreadie's four goals helped Haywards Heath Town beat Burgess Hill Town 5-1 on Tuesday at Hanbury.
Photographers Grahame Lehkyj and Chris Neal were at the game - here is a selection of their pictures.
Trevor McCreadie celebrates his hat trick. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
Nathan Cooper on the ball. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
Callum Saunders closes down the keeper. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
Luke Glover saves from point blank range. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj
