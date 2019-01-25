Haywards Heath Town won't 'push the panic button' as they search for first league win in four at Sittingbourne

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders feels 'there's no need to push the panic button' as his side look to pick up their first Bostik South East league win in four when they visit Sittingbourne on Saturday.

Heath's last victory came on December 22 away to Horsham and they have since managed to only take two points from a possible 12, after having a seven-game unbeaten run.

The Blues have punched above their weight this season, sitting sixth in the table in their debut season in the Bostik South East after winning the SCFL Premier Division last year

Saunders has confidence his side can turn their poor form around as he looks to consolidate their status in the Bostik League.

He said: "We've been really unlucky in games where we haven't won so there's no need to push the panic button.

"It's a consolidation season. There's no pressure on us other than we need to make sure we've got enough points on the board to make sure we're not sucked down into any relegation dogfight at the end of the season.

"All the time we're putting a shift in and the lads are giving everything and creating chances, I'm pretty sure our form will turn at some point down the line."

Heath's opponents Sittingbourne sit in 17th in the division, having taken 17 points from 19 games. The Brickies themselves have yet to win in four in the league, and have a new boss Chris Lynch in charge after previous boss, Aslan Odev, resigned last week.

Saunders revealed he has 'never had an easy game in Kent' and stressed that his players would have to be at their best.

He added: "They've just changed their manager and he's bringing in players almost on a daily basis. When a new manager comes in players are looking to fight for places in the team so it won't be easy.

"I've never had an easy game in Kent. Teams down that way are dogged and well organised.

"There's no easy ride in this league. On their day, anybody can beat anybody and we're expecting a really tough game.

"We'll have to be at our best to get anything out of the game on Saturday".

Haywards Heath will be without midfielder Kieran Rowe through injury for their trip to Sittingbourne, but forward Andrew Dalhouse has rejoined the club after a brief spell at Herne Bay to bolster Saunders' attacking options.