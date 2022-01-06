Haywards Heath Town's promotion progress halted by goalless draws

Assistant manager Roy Staughton admitted Haywards Heath Town’s display in their 0-0 home draw with Sussex rivals Whitehawk on New Year’s Day was not a ‘promotion performance’. Picture by Ray Turner

Both teams created chances but neither could find the breakthrough.

Staughton said: “I think 0-0 was probably the right result. We didn’t create enough chances.

“We played well in the first half but in the second half we just took our foot off the pedal a little bit.

“It wasn’t complacency. I think we were just waiting for that last minute winner again and it wasn’t to be.

“It was a good defensive display. Billy [Collings, Heath keeper] played well and the back four were solid. We weren’t really troubled but we just aren’t creating enough chances at the moment.

“I’d be more worried if we weren’t creating a thing but we are creating some chances, albeit they’re not clear cut chances.

“It’s a play-off performance, but I wouldn’t say it was a promotion performance. There’s more to come certainly.”

The Blues drew a second blank in as many days in their 0-0 draw at Corinthian on Monday.

The results leaves Heath occupying the final play-off place but Shaun Saunders’ side are now five points behind leaders Hastings United.

Defender Sinn Christie said Heath should be winning games against teams like Corinthian.

He said: “We should be beating teams like this, so we just feel a little bit disappointed. But it’s another point on the board, and something to build on I suppose.”

This Saturday sees the Blues welcome Ramsgate in a massive game in the race for the play-offs.

The Rams sit a place and a point behind Heath following their 3-2 home loss against second-placed Ashford United on bank holiday Monday.

Christie added: “I think, as a team, we turn up and do a lot better against the better teams. We’ll be ready for them.

“We’ll all prepare right this week, train well and we’ve got them at home with hopefully a big crowd again.