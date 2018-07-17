'He'll bring quality and experience, he's got it all' - Chapman delighted to get Beck from Rocks

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman is delighted to bring in midfielder Dan Beck as he continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the new Bostik Premier season.

Beck played for Bognor Regis Town as they were relegated from National League South into the Bostik Premier last season, and also had spells at Brighton & Hove Albion and Lewes.

The midfielder also had a short loan spell at Hill during the 08/09 season.

Chapman was pleased to secure the services of Beck, his seventh new signing this season, and believed that his experience will benefit the younger players in the squad.

He said: "Dan's a lad I've always admired and he's a really good footballer, technically really good. I'm absolutely delighted that he's coming aboard and he'll be a big player for Burgess Hill football club. He'll bring quality and experience, he's got it all.

"He's a real top footballer and I'm really pleased we've managed to entice him to our football club.

"We've brought a few young ones and few old ones in and with our four or five older lads we want to put the younger lads around them."

Chapman also felt that these new signing will be a massive boost for the clubs as he felt Hill had 'stagnated' last season.

The Hillians boss believed that a summer clearout has not just invigorated his team, but him as a manager.

He added: "Last year was horrific for us, as a manager and for the players it was hard work.

"We're trying to do everything that we can to make sure that doesn't happen again so we needed the club to start moving forward again.

"In my time at the club, the club has moved forward a long way but I felt that, last year especially, it stagnated a little bit and we needed change.

"A few have gone out the door and we got some fresh faces in and I feel I've got my mojo back a bit.

"We've now got new faces that will bring quality to the club."

