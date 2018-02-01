Heath boss Saunders bans talk of winning title

Haywards Heath manager Shaun Saunders has ‘banned’ any talk of winning the league at this stage of the season.

Heath sit top of the Southern Combinations Premier division two points above rivals Horsham YMCA, however they suffered a rare home defeat to 5th placed Three Bridges last week.

Saunders labelled the performance ‘a bad day at the office’ and YM shortened the gap to just two points.

He said: “Everyone knows we wasn’t at our best for sure which was really disappointing in a big game but it was very unlike the players as we are normally bang up for those sort of game.

“It was one of those days where nothing went for us and we have to draw a line through it and move onto the next on. It was a bad day at the office.”

Saunders admits dropping points at this stage of the season could be devastating however said his side were due a bad showing.

He said: “It's not the right time in the season to be losing form and we will be looking to bounce back Saturday.

“We can’t dwell on it, the lads have been outstanding all season so far so I suppose they were entitled to a bad day providing it was just a blip.”

Heath travel to another top four side this Saturday as play Eastbourne, leaving Saunders expecting another tough game but also relishing the opportunity to put Saturday’s defeat past them.

He said: “I don't think I have ever been down at Eastbourne and had an easy ride. It’s another one of those games that you have to be at your best to get a result.

“We had a bit of clear the air on Saturday and we will train really hard this week to get it out of our system. I have had a lot of contact with the players since and everybody seems gagging to get back at it so I expect a reaction on Saturday to say the least.

"I think it's all about character now, it wasn't great Saturday we were really poor and there are no excuses but I’m really looking forward to the weekends game to get it out of our system.”

Despite YM closing the gap on Heath Saunders is adamant it will not affect his sides mentality as it is too early in the season to be discussing winning the league.

He said: “I have been in the game far too long to be talking about winning leagues when there are 14 games to go and so many points to play for. We are still in a great position and a better position this time around than we was last season.

“We have banned all talk of winning the title in the changing room a few weeks ago. It's just a case of us getting out head down and taking every game at a time and seeing where we end up.

“We have to embrace that and not be fearful of it but take one game at a time. We won't be talking about winning leagues until we are almost there.”

Saunders added at the moment all he is worried about is Eastbourne Town on Saturday