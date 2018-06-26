Heath boss Saunders signs ex-Crawley Town and Loxwood midfielder

Byron Napper has put pen to paper as Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders continues to build his squad ahead of the first pre-season friendly on July 7.

Well-travelled Napper played at Loxwood the past few seasons but has played for Crawley Town, Weymouth, Kingstonian, Crawley Down, Horsham and Lewes.

Napper in action for Lewes. Picture by Angela Brinkhurst

The midfielder, who can also play in the back line, will further add to the experience Heath need in their first season in the Bostik league.

