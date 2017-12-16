Heath fall to shock defeat at home

It was a disappointing day for Haywards Heath Town as they dropped three points at home against AFC Uckfield Town.

Heath started the game well and went ahead after 10 minutes when Callum Saunders cross was turned into his own net by the AFC Uckfield skipper Richie Welch.

Heath failed to take advantage of several good chances and paid the price on 36 minutes as Bailo Camara raced clear despite looking offside the flag was not raised and he finished well into the corner to tie the game up.

After the break AFC Uckfield defended well and took their first opportunity of the half as Heath failed to pick up from a corner and Matt McLean headed in unchallenged.

A foul on Trevor McCreadie on 68 minutes adjudged just inside the box gave Heath a way back into the game but the keeper guessed right to keep out Trevor McCreadie’s spot kick.

AFC Uckfield continued to defend well and limited Heath’s chances, with time running out AFC Uckfield could have sealed the game but Matt Black pushed the ball wide with just Simon Lehkyj to beat.

Uckfield saw the game out and deal manager Shaun Saunders back to back league defeats the first time in his Heath tenure.

Afterwards Manager Shaun Saunders said he was disappointed with the result which was an opportunity to extend the lead at the top but we will regroup and focus ready for our Boxing day match at Hassocks.

Next Match - Boxing Day trip to the Beacon to face Hassocks. 11am kick off.