Heath looking to complete league and cup double

Haywards Heath Town have a chance to claim the double on Bank Holiday Monday when they face Horsham YMCA in the final of the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup.

And boss Shaun Saunders says the club want to go out in style this season.He said: “It’s a big week for us. We want to go out in style. We lost out last year in the final. We are looking to to win it this year. If there’s a cup up for grabs then we want to be grabbing it.

“We celebrated Saturday but I said to the players yesterday, ‘start switching on and let’s have a good week and finish the job next Monday.”

Josh Spinks missed Saturday with a hamstring strain, but Saunders hopes he will be fit for Monday. Alex Laing is cup-tied but Saunders said the rest of the squad the rest of them are ‘raring to go’.

He said: “The players can’t wait for the next game. It’s nice to have got the season out of the way, the players want to carry on playing.

