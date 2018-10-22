Heath mount fine recovery to clinch win at Faversham

Haywards Heath recovered from going behind early on to take all three points away from Faversham Town.

They went a goal down after just three minutes when George Brown missed a lofted ball before Ashley Miller found the corner.

Heath ‘keeper Josh Heyburn made two smart saves from efforts from distance.

Max Miller played a deep ball to the far post, Luke Robinson squeezed the ball back across goal and new signing Andrew Dalhouse chested the ball into the net for a 33rd minute equaliser.

The goal really did lift Heath and with 40 minutes played Nathan Cooper saw a firm effort first blocked and the rebound then fired over, Heath felt the first effort was block by hands but the referee waved away any protests.

A good move from Faversham just a minute later ended with an effort from distance just clearing the bar.

On the stroke of half-time both managers’ prepared half-time team talks took a sudden u-turn as Miller and Sean Roddy combined on the right and the Irishman’s pin point cross was brilliantly met by Kieran Rowe who headed in his second goal in two games.

The second half was almost a carbon copy of the first as Heath took a good ten minutes to get started but with 57 minutes played Miller and Karly Akehurst combined to put Miller through but as he pulled the trigger a brilliant covering block prevented the ’keeper from working.

Just two minutes later it the match was all-square again as Nathan Cooper was unable to get out of the way as the advancing attacker clattered into him and the hosts were awarded a penalty, Danny Walder stepped up and made no mistake tying the game up sending Heyburn the wrong way.

It was once again anyone’s game and but for a fine save Karly Akehurst would have put Heath ahead again after some super footwork inside the Faversham box .

With 67 minutes on the clock it was Akehurst who regained Heath’s one-goal advantage from the spot, in the build up a shot was blocked by the covering defender and the referee adjudged that hands were used.

Akehurst stepped up and found the bottom corner despite the keeper going the right way.

Three minutes later it was all but game over as Dalhouse and Lewis Finney worked hard on the left to force a rushed ball out and Rowe took no time in seeing the ‘keeper out of position and firing past him from 25 yards.

Heath travel to Guernsey on Saturday, October 27, kick-off 2pm.