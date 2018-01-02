Heath's Senior Cup tie with Brighton delayed by 24 hours

Tonight's Sussex Senior Cup Match with Brighton & Hove Albion has been moved back 24 hours following a pitch inspection.

A staement on the club's website said: "Due to the consistent rain yesterday and today and forecast for just after kick off a sensible decision between both clubs and match official was to put the game back 24 hours to Wednesday night."

The forecast for Wednesday is much brighter and both clubs hope the game will proceed at the third time of trying.

The game will kick off 7:45pm, Wednesday January 3, at Hanbury Stadium.