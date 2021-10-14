Help Crawley Town beat Sutton United on and off the pitch

Crawley Town hope the can rival their Sutton United's incredible crowd of 3,905 they got for their match with Port Vale last Saturday. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

And the hope is the club can rival their opponents’ incredible crowd of 3,905 they got for their match with Port Vale last Saturday.

Managed by former Red Matt Gray, who was Dermot Drummy’s No2, the U's have impressed since being promoted from the National League.

They sit in seventh-place - two spots above Crawley but only on goal difference.

But they have impressed off the pitch as well with an average crowd of 2,990 at Gander Green Lane.

The Reds’ average at Broadfield is 2,159 this season. With this being a derby for Crawley, the club are hoping for a huge crowd - and want it to continue throughout the season.

Crawley Town play some great football under John Yems so if you are going this weekend, take your friends and family and get that attendance up.

The Crawley Town support has been incredible home and away this year and I know John Yems and the players really appreciate it.

The capacity at the People’s Pension Stadium is just over 6,000 - wouldn’t it be great to see more than 4,000 people there on Saturday for what promises to be a cracking match?