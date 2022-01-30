'He’s a proper man, he wants to win' - Crawley Town boss John Yems praises matchwinner Tony Craig after famous Bradford City win

Those were the words by John Yems after his side came from behind to score the winner deep into injury time against Bradford City to get back to winning ways.

A Tony Craig header in the 95th minute snatched the Reds a 2-1 victory at Valley Parade to move them just a point behind their opponents with a game in hand.

Tony Craig

Yems said after the match: “If the lads keep playing like that, it was so good for the fans that at the end.

"The feeling of it’s going to be one of those days, we’ve come all this way for nothing but once again you’re never over till it’s over. You could see what it meant to everyone, we put a shift in, and we got our reward.”

Town found themselves behind on the half hour mark when Andy Cook headed the hosts in front. Reflecting on the first half, Yems said. “First half they (the fans) must’ve felt like I did. I wanted to go in and smash people and kill people and everything else.”

“We’ve got quality players but if you don’t have the balls and determination and everything else it takes to win games, which we didn’t have the first half. We looked disjointed we was lucky to come in 1-0, second half I think we done really well.

"We deserved it in the end.”

Striker, Tom Nichols netted his fifth goal of the season to bring the side level in the 71st minute. Yems said. “He rose like a salmon but last couple weeks he’s still been in the tin but today he did the business, that’s Tom for you.”

The clinching moment came in added time when Tony Craig headed in to see the Reds leave with all three points. Yems said about today’s captain. “He’s been like a warrior at the back today and comes up and gets the winning goal.

"He’s a proper man, he wants to win. Winners win. He sets the tone and goes up the other end and scores. It’s what it’s all about.”

Match winner, Craig, scored his first goal of the season in timely fashion. After the game, he said. “It’s always pleasing to get on the scoresheet and score the winner in the last minute it’s been a great day.

"I'll go home with a smile on my face but more importantly we got the three points which is the main thing.”

Yems’ injury headache has worsened further after captain George Francomb pulled up in the warm-up and centre-half Joel Lynch was substituted in the first half.