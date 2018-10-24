Hill hold Dorking to goalless draw at Green Elephants

Burgess Hill Town took another point towards climbing out of the relegation zone, with a goalless draw against high-flying Dorking Wanderers.

Caretaker managers Simon Wormull and John Rattle made four changes to the side which started against Wingate & Finchley, introducing Ibrahim Diallo, Michael Wilson, Andre McCollin and Ben Pope to the starting XI.

The first opportunity of the game fell to Aaron Smith-Joseph, in the 16th minute, but his effort merely warmed the hands of goalkeeper Slavomir Huk.

Tom Tolfrey had the visitors’ opening opportunity, with his snapshot just missing the target.

Dorking enjoyed the majority of first half possession but were unable to turn touches into goals.

Hillians join caretaker-manager John Rattle said: “The first half they may have edged it and our ‘keeper Josh James had a couple of saves.

“But in the second half he didn’t have a lot to do, while their ‘keeper was busier.

“If we had been a bit more clincial in front of goal and with a bit of luck we could have gained three points against a side which is second in the league.

“The 300 or so people who came along certainly enjoyed a good game and were a lot more vocal.

“The players play a part and if the fans can see the players putting in a shift, they respond to that.”

Pope came close for the Hillians, five minutes before the break, but his free-kick was straight at the thankful Huk.

Tolfrey and James Richmond both had chances at either end of the pitch, just before the break, but failed to test the scorers.

The Hillians started the second half fantastically, with Pat Harding coming agonisingly close to turning McCollin’s effort on target.

On 65 minutes, a real moment of class from Smith-Joseph almost saw the Hillians break the deadlock.

The wide man turned on the afterburners, skipping past four Wanderers defenders, before firing inches off-target.

As the game entered the final ten minutes, Pope had a shot well saved by Huk, following some good work by Dan Beck.

The Hillians didn’t stop there, as Gary Charman had his bullet header cleared off the line, just moments before the referee blew his full-time whistle.

A strong performance from the Hillians, which with a bit of luck, could have seen them pick up all three points.

The Hillians Man of the Match was awarded to Michael Wilson, for a superb all-round midfield performance.

Thanks to all you Hillians who turned up to support the club.

As always, your support was absolutely fantastic throughout the 90 minutes!

Burgess Hill contest the FA Trophy first qualifying round tie at home to fellow Bostik League and Sussex side Worthing, kick-off 3pm at the Green Elephants Stadium.