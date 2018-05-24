Hillians announce season ticket prices for 2018/19 season

Burgess Hill Town have confirmed their season ticket prices for next season.

The tickets are now available for next season and for tickets purchased before June 30, the prices are Adult Season Ticket – £105.00 and Concession Season Ticket – £63 , which is a 50 per cent saving.

The Hillians crowd at the Green Elephant Stadium

Season tickets are only valid for 21 home Bostik Premier League matches played at the Green Elephant Stadium.

For the fourth consecutive season, matchday admission prices will remain as Adults – £10 and Concessions – £6 (Over 65s and Students – must have student card on entry).

The club will also offer u18s free entry for a sixth consecutive season.

