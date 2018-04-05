Hillians boss Chapman: 'At the moment it’s still in our hands'

Burgess Hill manager Ian Chapman feels survival is still in their hands as they enter the last seven games of the season.

The Hillians sit bottom of the Bostik Premier Division three points off their nearest rivals Tooting & Mitcham United, however they have three games in hand over their fellow relegation battling side.

With only one win in their last 12 games and only four points taken in that run Chapman is under no illusion that change is not needed, however he has praised his sides togetherness in what has proven to be a hard run of fixtures.

He said: “At the moment it’s still in our hands we have three games in hand over Tooting, one over Lowestoft but we have to get the wins and get off the bottom, the players need to keep together like they have been.

“I do feel the last three games we’ve played the players have really been together we just need a break and something needs to go our way and hopefully that happens sooner rather than later.”

The Hillians host ninth placed Wingate & Finchley tonight (Thursday) with Chapman urging his side to bounce back following their unfortunate run of results.

He said: “We’ve lost far too many games this year. We can’t hide behind the fact and when you do that it’s really hard to take. It’s majorly disappointing but we are where we are and like I keep saying we just have to look forward an the next game. No one’s easy, they’ve won games and got some really good results. They have lost games as well. It doesn’t matter about them its about us. We have to do all we can to get a result and we have a squad here now where everyone will be competing to get into the side and get us the results.”

Chapman’s side were given a boost this week as they announced the dual signing of Gary Charman from Bognor Regis Town, left-back Kyle Mcdowell from professional outfit Ross County whilst teenagaer Tim Cook re-signed following a successful loan stint at East Grinstead Town.

Ibrahim Diallo, who was thought to be out for the season, could be back playing in ten to 14 days following an injury assessment.

After tonight, Hillians host Dulwich Hamlet (Saturday), Enfield Town (Tuesday) and Leatherhead (next Thursday) in a packed schedule.

