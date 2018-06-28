Hillians boss Chapman delighted at new signings

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman was delighted to secure the signatures of two new players as the Hillians continue to gear up for the new Bostik League Premier Division season.

Hill have tied up the signings of the experienced defender Gary Charman from Bognor Regis Town, as well as prolific forward Kieron Pamment from Worthing.

Gary Charman in action for Bognor

Chapman is pleased to get these deals over the line, and feels that bringing in locally based players will benefit Hill for the coming campaign.

He said: “We’re still looking to build and get in a few more but I’m really pleased with who we’ve brought in so far.

“We’ve lacked a little bit of experience in the past few years and I think these signings will bring this club forward. What’s important with these lads is that they’re local lads.

“This year I’ve been looking to bring more local lads into the club as I feel people need to wear the shirt with honour.

“I just feel that sometimes we get people in from outside the Burgess Hill area and they come in and not all of them have their hearts in it.

“The level we’re at we need every person playing for our football team to give it everything they’ve got.

“We’ve got a lot of derbies this year thanks to the league restructure and the local lads understand what these derbies are about.”

Defender Charman has most recently been playing for Bognor Regis Town in the National League South, as well as making over 550 appearances for Horsham, before managing them for a spell, and he has had stints playing for Eastbourne Borough and Lewes.

Chapman believes that Charman’s experience will be key but stated he would not be part of his backroom team.

He continued: “Gary’s a bit older and played at this level for a long time and he’s a leader. We’ve got Gary Elphick as captain of the club and Gary Charman is another one who’s got good experience and who can help bring that experience to the side.

“Gary will come in and play his own game, which is the most important thing. I just feel in certain games he can help with his experience by talking with the younger lads and will help bring them through. Gary will be coming in as just a player, he will do his talking on the pitch.

“He’s a player I’ve always admired as he can play in a number of different positions and he’ll be a big plus for Burgess Hill.”

Centre forward Pamment finished as top scorer for Worthing last season in the Bostik Premier, netting 19 goals and Chapman feels that he will be a big player for Hill.

He said: “Kieron is a really skillful player with an eye for goal and I’m really pleased to have him.

“He’s a lad I’ve known for a long time as he’s played against us a number of times. He’s got really good feet and on his day he is unplayable.”

With these new signatures under their belts, Chapman is keen to add to his squad once pre-season commences.

'You’ve been class all season' - Hillians general manager praises supporters

Chapman hoping to bolster squad with two more signings

Manchester City top the lot and Sunderland are bottom but Brighton have enjoyed strong home form over the past decade