Hillians boss Chapman 'desperate' to keep Senior Cup run going

Burgess Hill manager Ian Chapman is ‘desperate’ to keep cup run going despite pressures of league games.

Hillians have enjoyed a run of two successive wins which has lifted them off the bottom of the league and broken their previous run of 12 games without a win.

However Hillians turn their attention to Southern Combination Premier side Saltdean United in the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Hillians will be without a number of players with Chapman admitting he may be forced to rest players through injury and some also being cup tied.

Chapman said: “We are desperate to win it. We have a couple lads that can’t play as they are cup tied and there are two or three with knocks so there is a good chance we will make four or five enforced changes.

“Not that we want to but we will put our strongest side out available but what we won’t do is lose the players who have knocks for the league games.”

Despite Hillians being two leagues above Saltdean Chapman believes his opponents are better than their league would suggest.

He said: “It will be a tough game as they have a good team, they have players who are better than the league they are in.



“We’ve had players from their side that have played for us before and some of them could still be with us but choose not to as they want to play locally.”

Hillians are in a bottom of the table scrap in the Bostik Premier Division however Chapman has said he would relish a cup final at the end of the season.

“It will not be an easy game but we desperately desperately want to progress into a final. We are putting a side out we are fully confident can beat Saltdean.” he said.