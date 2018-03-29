Hillians boss Chapman looking to get players in after injury-hit defeat

Burgess Hill Town boss Ian Chapman is looking to get players in urgently after three players suffered injuries during their 4-2 defeat to Merstham on Tuesday night.

Ibrahim Forfana, Jack Brivio and Tom Cadman all picked up injuries in 10 minutes of each other in the second half of the match.

And with the Hillians facing four games in eight days, Chapman is now looking to get players in to help them through the last eight games of the season.

Chapman said: “Ibrahim Diallo was our best player last night, and he was our best player Saturday, pulled his hamstring and will be out for the season. Jack Brivio got a slight tweak in his achilles so he had to come off and then Tom Cadman had to come off with a tweak to his hamstring.

“I have a taken a lot of rubbish this year, there’s been a lot going on that we have been unlucky with, but you can’t do anything about that. That’s just football. I don’t like using it as an excuse but last night it had a big effect on us.”

Hillians are still three points adrift at the bottom of the Bostik Premier table and have a great chance to pick up points this weekend.

Tomorrow (Good Friday) they host Wingate and Finchley before travelling to Dorking on Easter Monday.

They then host Leatherhead on Thursday and league leaders Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday. Chapman did see some positives on Tuesday night.

He said: “On a positive note, Emmanuel Agyeman who has played for the 23s all season came on as a sub and did really well. Really pleased with him. That negates one of the injuries and Tim Cook has signed again. Two bodies back but we could do with a couple more bodies before Saturday’s deadline.

“The worst part of it is the players who are a little bit older like Gary Elphick, you try to nurture them through but he had to stay on for the full 90 minutes last night because we had no choice.”

