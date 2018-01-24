Hillians boss praises in-form Tighe and substitute keeper Shaw after Harlow win

Burgess Hill Town was delighted after his side ended their winless run of 11 league games when they beat Harlow 2-0 on Tuesday night.

A brace from Connor Tighe and a rare clean sheet saw Hillians claim three vital points and close the gap on Tooting and Mitcham, and Worthing to just one point

Hillians suffered an early blow when on eight minutes keeper Tony Di Bernado had to come off injured to be replaced by James Shaw.

But 11 minutes later it was the home side who went ahead when Tighe played a one-two with Ngamvoulou, before firing a low strike inside the near post.

And on 34 minutes Tighe made it four goals in three games as made it 2-0 after being set up by Jack Brivio.

Chapman praised his in-form player. He said: “Connor come to us and fitted in really well. He’s willing and he’s got real quality.”

He also praised substitute goalkeeper Shaw. He said: “We lost the goalie after 10 minutes. Tony has a slight strain. But to be fair James Shaw came in and did everything we asked of him and at 2-0 he pulled off an absolutely fantastic save.”

And Chapman believes the results before this game was not a reflection of the performances.

He said: “Since the turn of the year we have not played awful. We should have beaten Staines, we were beating Dorking and we had a defeat against Harrow which could have gone either way.

“I do feel we are playing ok. We have got to stop conceding goals to give ourselves a chance and that is what we did Tuesday night.

“It’s no coincidence the two games we have not conceded we have been 2-0 up in both of them.”

Hillians face Tonbridge away on Saturday.