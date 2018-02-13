Hillians boss targets three points at Enfield

Burgess Hill manager Ian Chapman targeting all three points as they travel to 18th placed Enfield Town tonight (Tuesday).

The Hillians are yet to face Enfield in the league this year but Chapman admits it is a game his side take all three points in.

He said: “Enfield aren’t in great form themselves but it will be a hard game but it’s a game I believe we can pick up a result in so we will go there have a go and hopefully get some points on the board and get up the league.

“We are playing okay away from home now, I would say out of the last four away games where we have only taken four points we should have at least seven because we played well in them.”

Hillians come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw away to Harlow on Saturday thanks to a late Connor Tighe goal, Chapman was left pleased with the way his side came back from what looked like defeat.

He said: “We haven’t done it enough this year, when we haven’t played well we haven’t been able to nick a result.

“All the good sides we have had at the club we have been able to pick results up after not playing well but this group have struggled to do that this year.

“After Wednesday night going to Leatherhead and deserving to get something and not getting anything, we had to make sure we didn’t get beat Saturday so that was the pleasing side of it.”

Tighe’s last minute equaliser was his fifth goal in seven games leaving Chapman pleased with his strikers form.

“To be fair to Connor he has been terrific since he has come to us, the last three games have been his quietest games and that’s been because against Leatherhead and Hendon who are two really good sides we dropped one more in midfield.

“It meant we couldn’t get him in advanced positions like we have done but he’s one player that if you put in the right position, like Saturday where his finish was excellent he’ll take his chances” he said.

Hillians then face Margate who are placed third in the league behind to second placed Dulwich Hamlet only on goal difference, with Chapman taking confidence from their previous 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

