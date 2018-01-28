Hillians fans go home happy after impressive win at Tonbridge

Burgess Hill Town picked up just their second away win of the season with an impressive win over Tonbridge Angels that moved the Hillians off the foot of the table.



The Hillians fans were in fine voice with over 60 travelling to the Longmead Stadium to show their support to the club and they went home very happy after giving the players a standing ovation from a brilliant team performance.



Manager Ian Chapman said after the game "I'm delighted with the win. It was a real team effort and the work rate was excellent and we passed the ball round really well at times. I also feel since the turn of the year our performances have been decent".



Chapman made three changes from the midweek win over Harlow Town with Che Krabbendam returning to midfield and Ibrahim Forfana replacing Lee Harding upfront for his first start. With Tony Di Barnardo still struggling with a groin injury, James Shaw started in goal after coming on in the previous game.



The Hillians started the brighter of the two sides with Aaron Smith-Joseph causing problems from the the start and on seven minutes he combined with ex - Angels midfielder Jack Brivio and his decisive run and shot beat the Angels keeper Jonny Henly to give the Hillians the perfect start.



The home side were forced into action with there normal predictable style of launching crosses into the the box for Nathan Elder, but he was well marshalled by Hillians centre halves Gary Elphick and James Richmond.



It wasn't just one way traffic as the Hillians created further chances to increase the lead when on loan Wealdstone midfielder Stephane Ngamvoulou forced a good save out of Henly and the same Hillians player was involved again in the 39th minute when he set up the impressive Ibrahim Forfana who’s final effort was just wide of the near post and Connor Tighe went close looking to continue his great scoring form.



The Hillians were looking dangerous every time they broke forward and the half finished with the Hillians leading 1-0.



Predictably the home side started the second half brightly again sending some dangerous crosses in the box, and with chances falling to Elder, Ryan Worrall, who joined the Angels in the week from Eastbourne Borough, Joe Turner and Sam Bantick with Hill defender Sam Fisk blocking a certain goal, they would have been disappointed not to equalise.



But Chapman’s team showed real resolve and looked likely to add a second with Smith-Joseph, sub Lee Harding and Stephane Ngamvoulou twice creating chances to make the game safe.



The impressive Krabbendam also saw a brilliant effort go narrowly wide.



Unfortunately, just into injury time there was a ‘sqirmish’ in front of the dugouts after Forfana was fouled and when the officials ‘calmed’ the situation down Angels manager, Steve Mckimm, was sent off.



There was one final chance for the Angels to equalise when somehow former Hillian Dan Thompson failed to net from close range but the Hillians had shown true grit and determination to get the win as The Hillians claimed the points to make it two wins in four days and also claim a second clean sheet in a row.



This victory will hopefully give Chappers team confidence going into the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup quarter final against Saltdean United this Tuesday at the GES- 7.30pm KO.



Hillians: James Shaw, Ibrahim Diallo, Sam Fisk, Che Krabbendam, Gary Elphick, James Richmond, Connor Tighe (Lee Harding 66), Jack Brivio, Ibrahim Forfana, Aaron Smith-Joseph, Stephane Ngamvoulou.



Not used: Pat Harding, Joey Taylor, Fintan Walsh, Tim Cook.



Man of the match: Jack Brivio