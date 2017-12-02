Hillians gain point as they are held by Margate

Coming off the back of a run of poor form, the Hillians looked to return to winning ways against Margate FC.

The game started brightly, with the Hillians creating many chances, and Margate responding well.

A goalmouth scramble in the Margate box was unfortunate not to lead to the opener, but the ball wouldn’t fall for Lee Harding. Margate created many chances of their own, with Hillians skipper Gary Elphick preventing a certain Margate goal, with a brilliant last ditch tackle.

The deadlock would be broken on 68 minutes, with substitute Lucas Rodrigues opening the scoring.

A fantastic substitution from Hillians manager Ian Chapman, and the Hillians led with 20 minutes to play.

However just 10 minutes after Luis Rodrigues’ opener, Margate found an equaliser. Kane Haysman the man in the right place at the right time, to volley the ball home.

The Hillians searched for a winner, but Margate goalkeeper Lenny Pigdley kept them at bay. A point a piece for the two sides, but the Hillians will walk away feeling unfortunate not to have taken all three.