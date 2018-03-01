Hillians general manager: 'I can assure you, it hurts these guys ten times more'

Burgess Hill Town general manager John Rattle has released a statement about the current situation at the club.

In the statement he thanked all the volunteers at the club but said the club are being asked more questions than ever as they struggle at the bottom of the Bostik Premier table.

Here is the statement in full:

Firstly, I would like to thank those volunteers/supporters who’s efforts allowed the game to be played last Saturday, against Thurrock. The action taken is typical of what we do, and why opposition & our own supporters love this club.'

At the moment, the club are being asked more questions, both on and off the field, than I can ever remember. When I volunteered to become General Manager, after Richard Strange’s swift departure, it was apparent to me that our Chairman, Kevin Newell, was still searching to find out how we could not only be competitive in the league below, but more importantly, how the club can increase its revenue, to try and become more self sufficient.

The plan was to be an Isthmian Premier club in three seasons…we achieved that immediately. With success on the field, we reaped the benefits off the field, and we have continued to build on that. We are now at the stage, off the field, that the clubhouse is solely supporting itself. Hopefully, with the hard work and initiatives of Dave Bradbury, the club will be used more in the daytime, as it becomes more than just a weekend venue. The key behind all this is to keep investing, and believing, that what we are doing is best for the club and more importantly, the community.

We have the same policy of investment and belief on the playing side. Ian Chapman and his staff have brought success to this club. They gained promotion in style, and there is no hiding from the fact, that we have found life at the next level tough. The Chairman and myself have never doubted that Ian and Stuart are the best men for the job. They are both honest and loyal in everything they do, and these qualities are extremely rare in this day and age. Our time will come again, but it won’t happen by ‘chopping and changing’. Trust me when I say, we are all hurting with results at the moment. But I can assure you, it hurts these guys ten times more.

So, we stay loyal, we stand united – win, lose or draw – and we stick together as Burgess Hill Town Football Club.'

