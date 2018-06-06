Hillians news: Brivio commits and Watson signs

Jack Brivio is the lastest Burgess Hill Town player to commit his future to the club for the upcoming season.

Manager Ian Chapman said: “Jack is a talented footballer, we all know that, and I still believe we haven’t seen the best of Jack at this level. He’s been a great addition to our club over the last two seasons, and is the type of player we want in our squad.”

Former Horsham and Worthing defender Henry Watson has also signed for the Hillians.

Chapman said: “Henry was brought to our attention by Gary Elphick, who worked with him during his time at Worthing. He is a strong, whole-hearted player, and wants to learn – he will be a good addition to our football club.”

Hillians latest: New signings, awards night, pre-season friendlies



Albion set to make third bid for Sunderland's McNair who welcomes Premier League return



New attacker signs for Horsham from Sussex rivals, but four player move on

Jack Brivio