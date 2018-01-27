Hillians off bottom after beating Tonbridge, Heath lose to Bridges

An Aaaron Smith-Joseph goal was enough to see Burgess Hill Town beat Tonbridge 1-0 away from home.

Ian Chapman's men made it six points in two games following their 2-0 win against Harlow Town midweek.

And Smith-Joseph's eighth minute strike was enough to see them leapfrog Tooting and Mitcham United in the Bostik Premier Division table.

The Hillians are now just a point behind Harlow Town and Worthing, with games in hand.

Haywards Heath Town's lead at the top of the SCFL Premier was closed to two points after they lost 4-1 to Three Bridges. Jack Langford scored Heath's only goal.