Hillians relishing a hectic holiday period

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman is looking forward to a busy run of games over the festive period.

The Hillians boss starts by preparing his side to take on high-flying Billericay Town this weekend.

Despite Billericay’s new-found fortune leaving them three points off the top of table, Chapman is adamant his team can upset the odds.

However he admitted it will be ‘a tall order’ to win the game.

Chapman said: “It’s a game that we know if we approach it correctly we can try to get a result. We have to be solid in our approach and not go all-out attack. We will train this week and work on areas we think we can expose them.

“We are financially miles away which means on Saturday we have to be at our best and hope they are off-colour.”

Chapman said if he was a player he would relish Saturday.

He said: “I’d do my best to get the best result against the best side in the league.

“It’s 11 v 11 at the end of the day. They are a cracking team and play really nicely with same great footballers but we can’t worry about that.”

Burgess Hill are coming off a 0-0 draw against Merstham last Saturday. Chapman was pleased with his side’s performance and recent run of form.

He said: “We have been a bit unlucky recently with three games being called off.

“We drew our last two home games but we should have won them both, really. We dominated both games and had great chances, hitting the post twice.”

Hillians players will have to be cautious of the amount of turkey they consume on Christmas Day as they have a Boxing Day fixture against bottom-of-the-league Worthing to think about.

Chapman described it as a ‘lovely fixture’ and has no doubt his players will be sensible and look after themselves in preparation for their away clash.

He said: “Worthing will be a really hard game. They are really picking up recently.

“There are five or six teams in the bottom ten all fighting for points.”

Hillians welcome back Jack Brivio and have signed midfielder Freddy Westlake. But striker Tim Cook is ill.