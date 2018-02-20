Hillians sign former Brighton and Hove Albion defender on loan

Ian Chapman has secured the services of defender Tom Cadman from Whitehawk on a one-month loan.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion player trained with the rest of the squad the squad on Tuesday.

Cadman has been on loan to Bognor, East Grinstead and Worthing. Striker Tony Garrod has dual-signed for SCFL Premier Division league leaders Horsham YMCA.

Garrod joined the Hillians in the summer from Three Bridges.

He has scored eight goals for the Green Elephants Stadium side.

Brighton striker Ini named in Nigeria squad

Brighton keeper Walton helps Wigan cause huge cup upset

