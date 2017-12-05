Hillians v Harlow abandoned due to floodlight failure

Burgess Hill Town's Bostik Premier match with Harlow Town was abandoned tonight (Tuesday) due to floodlight failye.
The score was 0-0 after 11 minutes when the floodlights failed.
There was a delay before it was decided to abandon the game.
