Home form is going to be key – March

Winger Solly March says confidence is building in the squad as Albion head into a huge home match with West Ham tomorrow.

Brighton followed up a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Southampton on Wednesday.



March feels home form will be key as the Seagulls bid to stay in the top flight and 15th-placed Albion host West Ham and Swansea in their next two matches at the Amex.



He said: “Home form is definitely key. We need to nick some points away from home and win some more away games to help us and we’re confident we can do that.

"Confidence is building but we need a few more goals.

"We’re always going to defend well and won’t concede many. We just need a few more goals but have got a few signings and hopefully they can help us do that.”



Albion won 3-0 at West Ham in October and looking ahead to tomorrow’s game, March said: “We’re at home, so we’ve got to take the game to them. Hopefully we can be positive and win the game.”



March played with Leonardo Ulloa, who returned to the club on loan from Leicester this week, in the Argentine’s first spell at the club and said: “We know what he can do, he’s strong, he’s big and he’s a presence.



“With him, Muzza (Glenn Murray), Sam (Baldock), Tomer (Hemed) and Jurgen (Locadia), we’ve got good options so hopefully they can help us score.”