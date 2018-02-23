Horsham YMCA bolster their ranks for run-in with ‘experienced’ striker Garrod

Horsham YMCA have bolstered their forward ranks with the addition of proven goalscorer Tony Garrod.

The hit-man has joined on a dual-registration from Bostik League Premier Division side Burgess Hill.

The former Three Bridges attacker has netted eight goals this season and will remain at Gorings Mead for their promotion and title run-in.

YM manager Peter Buckland is delighted to have bolstered his forward ranks and said: “He gets assists as well as scoring goals and has a lot of Bostik Premier experience.

“He knows our coach Ben Godfrey quite well and a couple of the players. They recommended him to me and we followed it through.

“We have two good strikers in Sam Schaaf and Phil Johnson, but tend to play Jonno off the striker as a number ten.

“So that really leaves just Schaafy up top and his wife is heavily pregnant, so I thought for the run-in, we could do with someone else.”

YM, who were without a game on Saturday, have a six-point lead at the top of table but have played two more games than second-placed Haywards Heath.

Buckland has a fully-fit squad ahead of their return to action this weekend away to Worthing United.

The YMCA boss added: “Everyone is chomping at the bit and I think it is going to be a great run-in when you look at the fixtures.

“We have Chichester, Saltdean United and Haywards Heath to come, so I do not think you can think too much about it.

“We’ll go to Worthing to try and win the game and tick it off. I think there will be a lot of chopping and changing in the coming weeks, but hopefully not involving us.

“Hopefully we can stay at the top.

“I think it will go down to the last Saturday when two, three or four maybe eyeing the top-spot.”