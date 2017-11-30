Hughton already thinking about January transfer window

Albion boss Chris Hughton admits he's always thinking about the January transfer window - but that doesn't necessarily mean the Seagulls will sign anyone.

Brighton broke their transfer record three times in the summer and currently sit tenth in the Premier League after 14 games.

The transfer window re-opens on January 1 and Hughton said: "We're always thinking about January and we know what an important period it is.

"We also know once January goes, that's it. We'll work hard towards it but that doesn't mean we'll bring anybody in. We'll assess it continually going through the month of December.

"Sometimes there are decisions which are made for you with an injury you might perhaps pick up but we have a responsibility to try to be as good as we can and have a squad as good as we can going right through until the end of the season."

Hughton added winger Jiri Skalak, who has found first-team opportunities limited this season, could go out on loan in January: "Regards the squad we have, the only one that has been out of the squad and that's not down to his work ethic or how he's done in training, just numbers, has been Jiri Skalak, who has found it difficult to get the games he wants.

"He's one that will be a consideration as regards going out on loan but it's not one we're desperate to happen.

"Come January, if we're in a little bit of a different position injury-wise to what we're in now, then that's one that possibly won't happen and I don't see many going out on loan. "