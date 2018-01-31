Hughton bats away Powell rumours and says late Brighton business is unlikely

Chris Hughton says it is unlikely Brighton & Hove Albion will be in the market for late business before the transfer window slams shut tonight.

Tonight's 11pm deadline is fast approaching as sides battle to bolster their squads for the season run-in and rumours are aplenty in a fast-moving market.



Albion brought back fans' favourite Leonardo Ulloa from Leicester on loan for the rest of the season on Monday, having signed forward Jurgen Locadia for a club record £14m fee from PSV Eindhoven earlier in the month.



Yet, rumours today have linked the Seagulls in a move for Wigan midfielder Nick Powell.



The story has gathered pace and the latest is that, the League One side have turned down three bids from Brighton for the 23-year-old former Manchester United player.



Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw with Southampton, Hughton said: "I have been off the radar for four hours, so I am sure I will find out shortly if there is anything, but I don't expect there to be.



"We have brought in the two strikers which is what we wanted to do. We wanted to give ourselves really good options in the forward areas, to play and come off the bench. I think we have done that."

When pressed in Albion had had bids turned down for Powell, the Seagulls boss added: "What I can't do is confirm anything. Nick Powell is obviously someone that we know, but probabaly at this moment it would be unfair of me to try to confirm, which, at this moment, I do not know myself."