Hughton can't fault Albion performance at Southampton and says there were chasing second goal

Chris Hughton said he had no complaints with Brighton's performance in this evening's 1-1 draw at Southampton but was disappointed with Saints' equaliser.

Glenn Murray gave Albion the lead from the penalty spot after 14 minutes but Jack Stephens leveled when he turned home James Ward Prowse's free kick on 64 minutes.

The point took Albion up a place to 15th in the Premier League but they are just two points ahead of second-from-bottom Swansea and four clear of bottom club West Brom.

Talking about the game, Hughton said: "We are playing away from home and it is very difficult and almost impossible for a team like ourselves to come here and be dominant for 90 minutes. They have a lot of quality in the side and I think that's just the course of the game.

"They were 1-0 down and have to lift their game, take a few more chances and that's generally how the game goes.

"I can't have any complaints about the performance, but I am disappointed with the goal we conceded - it was a very soft goal, particularly from a team that defended resolutely for 90 minutes.

"They have good players and caused a real threat, we coped with it very well. That being the case it was a soft goal to concede, that was probably the most disappointing thing."

Hughton added Brighton looked to get a second goal but were conscious of Southampton's threat on the counter-attack.

He said: "We will always try and get that second goal, but we were up against a Southampton team, that over the 90 minutes, their biggest threats were once we lost the ball when we had attacked them.

"During that transition of going the other way, that is when they looked most threatening.

"Yes, it would have been good to get that second goal and we set up our team to do that, but it's very difficult when you are an away side and up against a talent group of players like they are."