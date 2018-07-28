Hughton looking to add just one more unless 'the unexpected happens'

Brighton manager Chris Hughton anticipates adding just a central defender to his squad before the transfer window closes, unless something unexpected happens.

The Seagulls have signed eight players so far this summer and have been strongly linked with a move for Reading defender Liam Moore in recent weeks.

Moore did not play in the Royals' friendly with Crystal Palace today and Reading manager Paul Clement confirmed afterwards the 25-year-old has handed in a transfer request.

Asked about further strengthening his squad before the transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday, August 9, Hughton said after the 1-1 draw with Birmingham today: "For where we are at the moment, probably the only position - and this is because of numbers - is at centre-half.

"We've got the two that played last season (Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy), we've brought in (Leon) Balogun and we want four centre-halves, which is normal.

"We're working as hard as we can.

"Unless the unexpected happens, which we don't expect it to, it will only be that position we're looking at.

"But this is football, that doesn't mean something won't happen in the last week. But we don't expect it to and, at this moment, we're not planning for it."