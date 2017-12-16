Hughton praises 'exceptional' Burnley

Albion boss Chris Hughton has praised the form of high-flying Burnley so far this season.

The Clarets are sixth in the Premier League with 31 points from 17 matches ahead of this afternoon's match at the Amex.

Brighton are winless in six games and Hughton knows his side are in for a tough match.

He said: "The same way we speak about Manchester City and how brilliant they've been this season, for different reasons Burnley have been exceptional.

"You've only got to look at their group of players, they don't change the team too often and their rise over the last couple of seasons and some of their results.

"For a club that has the finances and infrastructure they do, to be riding as high as they are now and looking consistent in every game speaks really highly for everybody concerned there. They've been outstanding.

"There are a group of teams for who Burnley can be the ideal example."