Hughton reflects on Brighton's draws with Portsmouth and Charlton and gives update on Locadia injury

Chris Hughton hailed two good run-outs after Brighton drew friendlies with both Portsmouth and Charlton today.

The Seagulls drew 1-1 with Pompey in a behind-closed-doors friendly this morning and then drew by the same score at the Valley this evening.

Speaking after the draw at Charlton, Albion's boss said: "I enjoyed most of it but you always want to win games.

"However we got some valuable experience for some of our young lads towards the end and most of the senior ones got 75 minutes which is exactly what we wanted.

"We had two games today, one this morning and one this evening but we wanted competitive games and that's what we got.

"The whole idea of having two games in one day was so we could use the 23s. We did it a little bit different this morning, we played a 75-minute game which means all of our senior players have had 75 minutes today.

"We go on to the weekend and then next midweek looking to get 90 minutes under their belt.

"They were two good run outs and at this stage of the season, every team you play at whatever level are going to be competitive because Portsmouth and Charlton are one week closer to starting their season than what we are."

Richie Towell and James Tilley both went off injured against Charlton and Hughton said: "They're both a bit sore at the moment. Richie Towell just felt his back when he went into a challenge and James Tilley felt his ribs when he went in for quite a brave challenge.

"But I expect them both to be fine."

Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo is back in training and is set to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly next midweek. Summer signing Florin Andone is also set to play his first Albion match in that game.

Hughton also revealed Jurgen Locadia suffered a minor groin injury on Saturday at AFC Wimbledon. He said: "It's good news. He felt his groin on Saturday and sometimes you then fear the worst. It's minor but he'll still be a couple of weeks."

