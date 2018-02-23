Hughton: The fear of failure drives us on

Brighton boss Chris Hughton admits the fear of failure is something which motivates and drives managers and players on.

The Seagulls are 14th in a tightly congested bottom half of the Premier League table and just six points separate Bournemouth in tenth to second-from-bottom Stoke.

Albion host 16th-placed Swansea at the Amex this afternoon and Hughton said: "It's tight and sometimes the thought of any type of failure motivates players and motivates managers even more.

"We are in a position with a group of teams, that it's going to be the team that handles this period the best in whichever way, scores the most goals or gets those three pointers instead of the one pointers that ultimately will stay out of the bottom three

"Every game is a pressurised game and I think it will be like that through to the end of the season."

Hughton stressed the importance of remaining level-headed whatever the result and whether they play a top six side or not.

He said: "For me it’s always about being as level-headed as possible, as positive as possible. But around that, if you are losing to one of the big six, there’s a different feel to it - meaning that people’s expectations against the top six is that it’s going to be more difficult for what you can get out of those games.

"For me it’s about trying to be exactly the same in my approach and in how I am with the players in those periods.

"In everything we do there has to be that little fear of failure that motivates and I think that’s what drives players and managers on.

"But I don't think it's something you use and voice too often or put out to the players.

"I just think it's part of all of what we do, whether you're a player, a manager or a coach. It's not something you shout about or even talk too widely about. It is just what it is.

"There always have to be motivational factors and it's just part of one of them.

"Probably the biggest motivational factor is to be the best and to do the best you can. Or against the odds to beat somebody, or for each of these players, it's to prove to whoever they are Premier League players.

"It's just one of many factors."

Hughton added there is a positive feeling in the squad heading into today's game and said: "The mood is very good and I would expect that.

"We’re on a decent run at the moment, we have managed to stay in the FA Cup and apart from Dale Stephens and Davy Propper playing a half each, and maybe Solly (March) on the wing, was almost an entirely different team from the week before.

"So that is really good for the group because there aren’t that many players who haven’t played games. And around all that you’ve got that competition and the fact that we’re on a decent run, so yes, there’s a real good feel around the place."

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk