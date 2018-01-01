Hughton views Bournemouth draw as two points dropped

Brighton manager Chris Hughton felt his side dropped two points in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Seagulls led twice in the Premier League match with goals from Anthony Knockaert and Glenn Murray but the visitors grabbed a point as former Seagull Steve Cook and then Callum Wilson, 11 minutes from time, levelled.

Hughton said: "It's two points dropped and not just because of the nature of the timing of the second goal.

"Possession-wise, it was a fairly even game and a good game for the neutral, end to end.

"Bournemouth probably showed why they can score goals with the quality they've got but they can also be a little bit open at times, which allowed us opportunities.

"We had probably four really good opportunities to score, so my feeling is it's two points dropped and I'm hugely disappointed."

Both Bournemouth goals came from corners as Steve Cook got free to head home the first equaliser, before the ball ricocheted around from another set-piece and Wilson poked home the second leveller.

Hughton said: "I'd be more disappointed with the first goal because it's an area we've tried to work on. We've conceded too many goals from corners. The second one can happen and you can't proportion any blame.

"We've got players who have attempted to clear the ball, there's a lot of bodies there and a lot of blocks and it's one of those every now and again that happens."

