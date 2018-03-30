Hughton wants to secure Premier League status as quick as possible

Chris Hughton wants Brighton to secure their Premier League status as quick as possible as they head into the season's final furlong.

Albion are 12th in the Premier League, six points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of back-to-back home games against Leicester tomorrow and Huddersfield on April 7.

Despite the Seagulls' position, Hughton still feels Albion are involved in the battle to stay up and said: "I think that is how you have to be.

"We also have some very difficult games in our last eight. We know how difficult it can be and we have to make sure we secure our status as quick as possible.

"We have such a tough run-in, it’s such an important time. Now that the international break has gone, this is the final furlong. We’ve got to be up for it in every single game and that is the only way to approach this last eight games."

On the two upcoming matches at the Amex, Hughton said: "They are big games and that is actually nothing to do with the opposition.

"It could be anybody - but we have been good at home over the season. If you look at our defeats, it’s just three - Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool.

"Certainly it has been a good place for us. Whoever we were playing at home in these next two games, they were always going to be big games for us.

"That doesn’t mean it’s everything because that is only a quarter of the games remaining but it goes without saying they are big games."

Asked how many points Albion need to stay in the Premier League, Hughton said: "I don't think about it and honestly think that's the best way because there is no real point.

"Irrespective of whatever our next result is, it doesn't change what you want going into the next game after that, then the next game and the next game.

"What might change over a period of games is what you need to get but what you want to get doesn't change."

