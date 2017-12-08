Hughton: We'll have to be better at Huddersfield than last season

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side will have to perform better at Huddersfield tomorrow than they did in their last clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

This is the first Premier League clash between the sides after they were promoted together from the Championship last season; Albion as runners-up and Huddersfield through the play-offs.

With the teams battling it out at the top last season, Huddersfield ran out 3-1 victors at home to Brighton in February with an impressive performance.

Hughton said: "Certainly I hope we've evolved enough to be better than the last time we went there because I thought not only were they good on that day, we were poor.

"But one area I've been delighted with so far this season is our away performance.

"And sometimes an away performance can lead to good away results. That has been the case and it will need to be the case.

"They are a side that have been probably up and down away from home but at home they're very strong. They have a crowd that are very vocal and get behind them and we'll have to make sure we put in a performance.

"They've recruited really well and they've got a very good squad, good numbers in the squad and it's a squad we know quite well because of our encounters last season.

"They are a club that is similar to ourselves and have adapted reasonably well to the Premier League so far."