Hurstpierpoint lift trophy for first time in 70 years

Hurstpierpoint Football Club lifted the Edgar German Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1948, beating Jarvis Brook II 2-1 at Hanbury Stadium.

Having lost in last year’s final, Hurst showed signs of nerves in the early exchanges, struggling to get a foothold in the game. Jarvis Brook had the first real chance, which was cleared off the line by Alex Williams, but goal scoring chances were few and far between at both ends. Olly Lambert had Hurst’s best chance, heading over after good wing play by Luke Martin.

The deadlock was broken after 37 minutes when Luca D’Alessio, usually known for his creative flair, bundled in at the back post to give Hurst a half-time lead.

A rejuvenated Jarvis Brook side came out for the second half fired up, and it only took ten minutes for them to find an equaliser; Hurst goalkeeper Martin Smith was adjudged to have bought down Tommy Overton in the penalty area before the later converted from the spot.

Hurstpierpoint’s defence was tested as the game opened up, and again they cleared off the line; this time captain Ed Bartram heading clear to keep the score level.

Bartram had a chance at the other end too, firing a half-volley towards goal drawing a brilliant save from Alex Gunn.

Hurst have looked to top scorer Luke Martin to win the game on occasions this season, and he duly obliged with ten minutes left on the clock. Picking up the ball near the half-way line, Martin drove towards the Jarvis Brook goal and fired a rocket into the back of the net from long-range.

It was a tight, often cagey game, but in the end Hurstpierpoint’s team defensive display was enough to earn them the title of champions.

Manager Dudley Christensen was delighted after the game, crediting three-years of hard work to get to this point. He said: “It wasn’t long ago that we were fighting to keep the club alive, and now we’re here lifting the cup, with a reserve team that’s just finished league runners up and about to start a new under-18 side.

“This cup win epitomises the progress that we have made, and it’s fantastic recognition for everybody that has pulled together for the club over the last three years.”

