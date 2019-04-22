'I am sure we will come back stronger' - reaction after Burgess Hill Town are all-but relegated on penultimate day of the season

Burgess Hill Town were all but relegated today (Easter Monday) after a 1-1 draw with Lewes.

The Hillians need to win against Wingate and Finchley next Saturday whilst also turning round a 14 goal swing but also need Whitehawk to lose - so it is extremely unlikely despite their previous last day heroics in previous seasons.

And fans and players alike took to social media to react to the news.

Lexi Hangles tweeted: "All but relegated after today, I just want to say how proud I am of every single @Official_BHTFC player, hold your heads up lads, you've certainly done us proud"

The Hillians tweeted: "Sad day today @Official_BHTFC but not unexpected. The @IsthmianLeague Premier has proved to be a tough nut to crack over the last 4 years. I'm sure we will come back stronger #COYH"

Defender Tom Cadman tweeted: "Gutted. Thanks for your continuous support you lot are truly amazing @Official_BHTFC so good to see a really loud and a packed GES"

@DaytonaPea replied to Cadman saying: "Tom you guys played your hearts out..so gutted for you all.. We will be there next Saturday and cup final..and all next season .you are our club..and we love you"