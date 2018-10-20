Ian Chapman: 'I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved during my time as manager'

Ian Chapman says he is 'extremely proud' of what he and the club achieved during his six and half years at Burgess Hill Town.

Chapman's letter of resignation was finally accepted by chairman Kevin Newell yesterday after he initially took a short leave of absence.

And after the news, the club posted a statement from Ian Chapman on their website.

He said: "Firstly, I am very sad to be leaving Burgess Hill Town Football Club. I feel that I have taken the club as far as I can, and it is time for somebody else to be given the chance to move the club forward.

"I’ve had six and a half years at the club, and whilst recent times have been difficult, I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved during my time as manager. My family and I will always have a soft spot for Burgess Hill, and we have made friends for life both on and off the pitch.

"I’d like to say a massive thank you to all you supporters. You have been incredible backing me and the team through the good times and the bad. I’d also like to thank all my backroom staff and players, who have given their all during my time in charge.

"Lastly, I’d like to say a few words to the Chairman, Kevin Newell. You have backed me from day one, and I honestly hope you get all the success that both you, and the club deserve.

"Thank you, and all the best for the future."

The will be looking to appoint a new manager in the next couple of weeks.

Simon Wormull and John Rattle will take charge of the next two games against Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday and Worthing in the FA Trophy next Saturday.